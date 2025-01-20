Vanderbilt visits Nelson and No. 4 Alabama

Vanderbilt Commodores (15-3, 3-2 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (15-3, 4-1 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Vanderbilt Commodores (15-3, 3-2 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (15-3, 4-1 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Alabama faces Vanderbilt after Grant Nelson scored 25 points in Alabama’s 102-97 win over the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Crimson Tide are 7-1 on their home court. Alabama is fourth in the SEC with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Mouhamed Dioubate averaging 2.1.

The Commodores have gone 3-2 against SEC opponents. Vanderbilt is eighth in the SEC giving up 67.8 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

Alabama scores 90.2 points, 22.4 more per game than the 67.8 Vanderbilt allows. Vanderbilt averages 82.1 points per game, 3.8 more than the 78.3 Alabama gives up.

The Crimson Tide and Commodores match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Sears is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, while averaging 18.9 points and 4.8 assists.

Jason Edwards is averaging 17.2 points for the Commodores.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 91.5 points, 41.0 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Commodores: 8-2, averaging 80.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

