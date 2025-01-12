Vanderbilt visits Morrow and No. 6 LSU

Vanderbilt Commodores (14-3, 1-2 SEC) at LSU Tigers (18-0, 3-0 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Vanderbilt Commodores (14-3, 1-2 SEC) at LSU Tigers (18-0, 3-0 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 LSU plays Vanderbilt after Aneesah Morrow scored 23 points in LSU’s 89-87 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Tigers are 12-0 in home games. LSU is the SEC leader with 45.9 rebounds per game led by Morrow averaging 14.4.

The Commodores are 1-2 against SEC opponents. Vanderbilt is seventh in the SEC scoring 39.2 points per game in the paint led by Mikayla Blakes averaging 10.0.

LSU makes 49.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.8 percentage points higher than Vanderbilt has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Vanderbilt has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 11.9 percentage points above the 34.4% shooting opponents of LSU have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flau’jae Johnson is scoring 19.7 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Tigers.

Iyana Moore is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, while averaging 12.8 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 10-0, averaging 93.5 points, 44.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Commodores: 7-3, averaging 87.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 12.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

