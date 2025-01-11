Vanderbilt visits Bates and Missouri

Vanderbilt Commodores (13-2, 1-1 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (12-3, 1-1 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Vanderbilt Commodores (13-2, 1-1 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (12-3, 1-1 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri takes on Vanderbilt after Tamar Bates scored 20 points in Missouri’s 83-67 victory against the LSU Tigers.

The Tigers are 12-0 on their home court. Missouri scores 85.7 points while outscoring opponents by 17.0 points per game.

The Commodores are 1-1 in conference play. Vanderbilt is sixth in the SEC scoring 84.6 points per game and is shooting 47.9%.

Missouri averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Vanderbilt gives up. Vanderbilt has shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Missouri have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Robinson II is averaging 10.3 points, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals for the Tigers.

Jason Edwards is averaging 17.2 points for the Commodores.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 84.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Commodores: 8-2, averaging 83.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

