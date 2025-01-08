Vanderbilt takes on Ole Miss after Blakes’ 24-point game

Vanderbilt Commodores (14-2, 1-1 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (10-4, 1-1 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Vanderbilt Commodores (14-2, 1-1 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (10-4, 1-1 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt visits Ole Miss after Mikayla Blakes scored 24 points in Vanderbilt’s 96-78 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Rebels have gone 7-0 at home. Ole Miss is sixth in the SEC with 14.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Starr Jacobs averaging 3.3.

The Commodores are 1-1 in SEC play. Vanderbilt is 14-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Ole Miss’ average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Vanderbilt allows. Vanderbilt averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.2 more made shots on average than the 3.1 per game Ole Miss gives up.

The Rebels and Commodores meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sira Thienou is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Rebels.

Jordyn Oliver is averaging 4.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Commodores.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 7-3, averaging 79.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 13.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.0 points per game.

Commodores: 8-2, averaging 89.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 13.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.