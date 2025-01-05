Vanderbilt plays No. 16 Kentucky following Blakes’ 36-point showing

Kentucky Wildcats (12-1, 1-0 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (14-1, 1-0 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt…

Kentucky Wildcats (12-1, 1-0 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (14-1, 1-0 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt faces No. 16 Kentucky after Mikayla Blakes scored 36 points in Vanderbilt’s 108-82 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Commodores have gone 10-0 in home games. Vanderbilt is 14-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wildcats are 1-0 against SEC opponents. Kentucky is 11-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Vanderbilt makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.4 percentage points higher than Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (33.7%). Kentucky averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Vanderbilt gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khamil Pierre is averaging 23.1 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.7 steals for the Commodores.

Georgia Amoore is scoring 17.5 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 9-1, averaging 91.7 points, 37.5 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 14.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 78.8 points, 37.0 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.