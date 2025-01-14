Vanderbilt hosts Murray-Boyles and South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks (10-6, 0-3 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (13-3, 1-2 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Carolina Gamecocks (10-6, 0-3 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (13-3, 1-2 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina takes on Vanderbilt after Collin Murray-Boyles scored 25 points in South Carolina’s 66-63 loss to the Auburn Tigers.

The Commodores have gone 8-1 in home games. Vanderbilt is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Gamecocks are 0-3 in conference games. South Carolina is 3-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

Vanderbilt scores 83.4 points, 15.1 more per game than the 68.3 South Carolina gives up. South Carolina averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Vanderbilt allows.

The Commodores and Gamecocks match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Edwards is shooting 45.9% and averaging 17.4 points for the Commodores.

Jamarii Thomas is averaging 12.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Gamecocks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 7-3, averaging 82.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Gamecocks: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.