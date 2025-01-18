Vanderbilt faces No. 6 Tennessee in conference showdown

Tennessee Volunteers (16-1, 3-1 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (14-3, 2-2 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Tennessee Volunteers (16-1, 3-1 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (14-3, 2-2 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -6.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt takes on No. 6 Tennessee in a matchup of SEC teams.

The Commodores have gone 9-1 in home games. Vanderbilt is seventh in the SEC scoring 82.4 points while shooting 47.2% from the field.

The Volunteers are 3-1 against SEC opponents. Tennessee ranks seventh in the SEC shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

Vanderbilt scores 82.4 points, 24.6 more per game than the 57.8 Tennessee gives up. Tennessee averages 9.5 more points per game (76.9) than Vanderbilt gives up (67.4).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.J Hoggard is averaging 11.1 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Commodores.

Chaz Lanier averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, scoring 18.2 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 8-2, averaging 81.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Volunteers: 9-1, averaging 73.7 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

