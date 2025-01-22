Vander Baan and the Lafayette Leopards take on conference foe Loyola (MD)

Lafayette Leopards (7-12, 2-4 Patriot League) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (8-9, 3-3 Patriot League) Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Lafayette Leopards (7-12, 2-4 Patriot League) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (8-9, 3-3 Patriot League)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Greyhounds -1.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Justin Vander Baan and Lafayette visit Milos Ilic and Loyola (MD) in Patriot League action Wednesday.

The Greyhounds have gone 4-3 in home games. Loyola (MD) ranks second in the Patriot League with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Ilic averaging 2.8.

The Leopards are 2-4 in Patriot League play. Lafayette ranks fifth in the Patriot League with 31.6 rebounds per game led by Vander Baan averaging 6.3.

Loyola (MD) is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, the same percentage Lafayette allows to opponents. Lafayette’s 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Loyola (MD) has given up to its opponents (45.2%).

The Greyhounds and Leopards match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ilic is averaging 13.8 points and eight rebounds for the Greyhounds. Jordan Stiemke is averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games.

Vander Baan is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Leopards. Alex Chaikin is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Leopards: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

