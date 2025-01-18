Vander Baan and the Lafayette Leopards host conference foe Colgate

Colgate Raiders (7-11, 4-1 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (7-11, 2-3 Patriot League) Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Colgate Raiders (7-11, 4-1 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (7-11, 2-3 Patriot League)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -1; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate visits Lafayette in Patriot League action Saturday.

The Leopards are 6-2 in home games. Lafayette is 5-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Raiders are 4-1 in conference matchups. Colgate has a 4-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Lafayette is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 44.3% Colgate allows to opponents. Colgate averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Lafayette allows.

The Leopards and Raiders match up Saturday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Vander Baan is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Leopards.

Nicolas Louis-Jacques is averaging 11.5 points for the Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 3-7, averaging 69.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Raiders: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

