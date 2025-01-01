Van Schaik leads Mercyhurst against Stonehill after 22-point performance

Mercyhurst Lakers (3-8) at Stonehill Skyhawks (4-9) South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst faces Stonehill after…

Mercyhurst Lakers (3-8) at Stonehill Skyhawks (4-9)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst faces Stonehill after Jenna Van Schaik scored 22 points in Mercyhurst’s 71-52 victory against the Allegheny Gators.

The Skyhawks are 2-3 in home games. Stonehill is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lakers are 0-7 on the road. Mercyhurst has a 3-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Stonehill averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 4.2 per game Mercyhurst gives up. Mercyhurst has shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points fewer than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Stonehill have averaged.

The Skyhawks and Lakers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sharn Hayward is averaging 15.4 points for the Skyhawks.

Bailey Kuhns is averaging 19.6 points for the Lakers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 2-8, averaging 59.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 3.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Lakers: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.