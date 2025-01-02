Van Schaik and Mercyhurst host Stonehill

Mercyhurst Lakers (3-8) at Stonehill Skyhawks (4-9) South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst faces Stonehill after…

Mercyhurst Lakers (3-8) at Stonehill Skyhawks (4-9)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst faces Stonehill after Jenna Van Schaik scored 22 points in Mercyhurst’s 71-52 win over the Allegheny Gators.

The Skyhawks are 2-3 in home games. Stonehill is fourth in the NEC with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Kylie Swider averaging 2.5.

The Lakers are 0-7 on the road. Mercyhurst is third in the NEC with 30.2 rebounds per game led by Bailey Kuhns averaging 5.0.

Stonehill is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Mercyhurst allows to opponents. Mercyhurst has shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points fewer than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Stonehill have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooke Paquette is averaging 11.8 points and 4.7 assists for the Skyhawks.

Van Schaik is averaging 12.9 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Lakers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 2-8, averaging 59.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 3.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Lakers: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.