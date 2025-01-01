Van Lith, Prince score 14 each to lead No. 11 TCU to 63-50 win over Colorado

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Hailey Van Leith and Sedona Prince both scored 14 points and No. 11 TCU defeated…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Hailey Van Leith and Sedona Prince both scored 14 points and No. 11 TCU defeated Colorado 63-50 on Wednesday night.

The Horned Frogs (14-1, 2-0 Big 12 Conference) held the Buffaloes (10-3, 1-1) to 35% shooting and 17 turnovers.

Prince also grabbed 10 rebounds for her first double-double since late November and had three blocks, the 25th game of her career with three or more blocks. TCU has won 14-straight home games, one shy of matching its record from 2003-04.

Jade Masogayo scored 14 points for Colorado but was one of two starters to foul out.

Down a dozen entering the fourth quarter, Colorado, which outscored No. 14 West Virginia 25-9 in the fourth quarter of a 65-60 win on Dec. 21, scored the first seven points against TCU. After that the Buffaloes went 1 of 7 with two turnovers and TCU pulled away.

Van Lith and Aaliyah Roberson both had four points in a 10-0 run late in the second quarter that helped the Horn Frogs take a 27-21 lead at the half. The Buffaloes missed four shots and had two turnovers.

Both teams were 9 of 26 from the field with 10 turnovers but TCU had one more 3 and made 5 of 7 free throws while Colorado didn’t get to the line.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.