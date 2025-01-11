Van Lith, Prince help No. 11 TCU women beat Texas Tech on road for first time in six years, 69-43

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Hailey Van Lith scored 22 points, Sedona Prince added 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and…

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Hailey Van Lith scored 22 points, Sedona Prince added 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and No. 11 TCU won at Texas Tech for the first time in six years with a 69-43 victory Saturday night.

Van Lith shot 7 of 14 from the floor, 8 of 9 from the free-throw line and had seven assists. Prince was 10-of-15 shooting and Madison Conner made four 3-pointers and finished with 13 points for TCU (17-1, 5-0 Big 12).

Bailey Maupin scored 23 points on 6-of-25 shooting from the field and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line and had eight rebounds to lead Texas Tech (12-6, 1-4), which has lost four straight.

Van Lith scored 10 of TCU’s 16 points in the second quarter while Texas Tech was held to just five points on 2-of-14 shooting and the Horned Frogs built a 33-21 halftime advantage. The Lady Raiders kept pace in the third quarter but shot just 1 of 13 and were outscored 16-4 in the fourth.

TCU overcame a 15-point deficit on Feb. 6, 2019, for a 70-63 victory in its last road win over Texas Tech.

TCU will look to extend an eight-game win streak with a home game against UCF on Tuesday.

Texas Tech plays at Iowa State on Tuesday.

