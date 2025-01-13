Van Lith leads No. 11 TCU against UCF after 22-point performance

UCF Knights (7-8, 0-5 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (17-1, 5-0 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.…

UCF Knights (7-8, 0-5 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (17-1, 5-0 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 TCU plays UCF after Hailey Van Lith scored 22 points in TCU’s 69-43 victory against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Horned Frogs are 12-0 on their home court. TCU ranks fifth in college basketball with 20.1 assists per game. Van Lith leads the Horned Frogs averaging 6.1.

The Knights are 0-5 in Big 12 play. UCF ranks fifth in the Big 12 scoring 36.3 points per game in the paint led by Emely Rodriguez averaging 7.0.

TCU scores 81.7 points, 13.6 more per game than the 68.1 UCF gives up. UCF scores 14.6 more points per game (68.1) than TCU gives up to opponents (53.5).

The Horned Frogs and Knights meet Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Van Lith is averaging 18.2 points and 6.1 assists for the Horned Frogs.

Nevaeh Brown is averaging 5.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 9-1, averaging 78.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points per game.

Knights: 2-8, averaging 63.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.