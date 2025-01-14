Van Lith leads No. 10 TCU against UCF after 22-point showing

UCF Knights (7-8, 0-5 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (17-1, 5-0 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.…

UCF Knights (7-8, 0-5 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (17-1, 5-0 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 TCU hosts UCF after Hailey Van Lith scored 22 points in TCU’s 69-43 victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Horned Frogs have gone 12-0 at home. TCU is 14-1 against opponents over .500.

The Knights are 0-5 against conference opponents. UCF has a 3-7 record against teams over .500.

TCU averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 8.5 per game UCF gives up. UCF averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 4.7 per game TCU allows.

The Horned Frogs and Knights match up Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Conner averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc.

Achol Akot is averaging 6.6 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 9-1, averaging 78.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points per game.

Knights: 2-8, averaging 63.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

