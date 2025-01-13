Valparaiso visits Whitt and Belmont

Valparaiso Beacons (10-7, 3-3 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (12-5, 4-2 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Belmont…

Valparaiso Beacons (10-7, 3-3 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (12-5, 4-2 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont hosts Valparaiso after Carter Whitt scored 25 points in Belmont’s 84-79 win over the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Bruins have gone 7-2 at home. Belmont is fifth in the MVC with 35.5 points per game in the paint led by Isaiah Walker averaging 5.5.

The Beacons are 3-3 against MVC opponents. Valparaiso ranks ninth in the MVC shooting 33.7% from 3-point range.

Belmont averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 4.0 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Valparaiso gives up. Valparaiso averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Belmont allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whitt is averaging 13.3 points and 4.9 assists for the Bruins.

Cooper Schwieger is averaging 14.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Beacons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 82.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Beacons: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

