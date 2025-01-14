Valparaiso visits Belmont following Whitt’s 25-point outing

Valparaiso Beacons (10-7, 3-3 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (12-5, 4-2 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Valparaiso Beacons (10-7, 3-3 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (12-5, 4-2 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -7; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont faces Valparaiso after Carter Whitt scored 25 points in Belmont’s 84-79 victory over the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Bruins have gone 7-2 at home. Belmont is fourth in the MVC in rebounding averaging 33.2 rebounds. Jonathan Pierre leads the Bruins with 7.1 boards.

The Beacons are 3-3 against MVC opponents. Valparaiso is third in the MVC with 33.5 rebounds per game led by Kasper Sepp averaging 7.0.

Belmont makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Valparaiso has allowed to its opponents (45.2%). Valparaiso averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Belmont allows.

The Bruins and Beacons square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Lundblade is shooting 46.5% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 11.1 points.

Tyler Schmidt averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 82.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Beacons: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.