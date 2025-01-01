Valparaiso takes on Missouri State following Schwieger’s 21-point game

Valparaiso Beacons (7-6, 0-2 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (7-6, 0-2 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Valparaiso Beacons (7-6, 0-2 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (7-6, 0-2 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -4; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso faces Missouri State after Cooper Schwieger scored 21 points in Valparaiso’s 81-75 overtime loss to the Bradley Braves.

The Bears are 5-1 in home games. Missouri State is ninth in the MVC with 30.6 points per game in the paint led by Michael Osei-Bonsu averaging 8.3.

The Beacons are 0-2 against MVC opponents. Valparaiso is seventh in the MVC scoring 33.1 points per game in the paint led by Schwieger averaging 7.1.

Missouri State is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 44.3% Valparaiso allows to opponents. Valparaiso averages 9.3 more points per game (80.0) than Missouri State gives up (70.7).

The Bears and Beacons square off Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dez White is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 17.8 points and 1.5 steals.

Schwieger is scoring 13.6 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Beacons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Beacons: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.