Valparaiso takes on Belmont, aims to end 3-game skid

Valparaiso Beacons (4-10, 1-3 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (8-7, 3-1 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso aims to break its three-game skid with a victory over Belmont.

The Bruins are 4-1 in home games. Belmont ranks second in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 63.8 points while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

The Beacons are 1-3 in MVC play. Valparaiso is 3-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 18.9 turnovers per game.

Belmont is shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Valparaiso allows to opponents. Valparaiso averages 64.8 points per game, 1.0 more than the 63.8 Belmont allows.

The Bruins and Beacons face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emily La Chapell is averaging 11.5 points for the Bruins.

Leah Earnest is averaging 17.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Beacons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4, averaging 67.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Beacons: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 25.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

