Valparaiso plays Murray State after Wright’s 25-point game

Valparaiso Beacons (10-6, 3-2 MVC) at Murray State Racers (9-7, 3-2 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso faces Murray State after All Wright scored 25 points in Valparaiso’s 98-95 overtime victory over the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Racers are 4-2 on their home court. Murray State is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Beacons are 3-2 in MVC play. Valparaiso is ninth in the MVC giving up 73.8 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

Murray State is shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 45.8% Valparaiso allows to opponents. Valparaiso scores 12.0 more points per game (80.7) than Murray State allows (68.7).

The Racers and Beacons meet Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terence Harcum averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc.

Cooper Schwieger is averaging 14.7 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Beacons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Beacons: 6-4, averaging 80.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.