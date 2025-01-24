Valparaiso plays conference foe Evansville

Evansville Purple Aces (6-14, 3-6 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (10-10, 3-6 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Evansville Purple Aces (6-14, 3-6 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (10-10, 3-6 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MVC foes Valparaiso and Evansville meet on Saturday.

The Beacons have gone 8-3 at home. Valparaiso has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Purple Aces have gone 3-6 against MVC opponents. Evansville is 4-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

Valparaiso’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Evansville gives up. Evansville averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Valparaiso gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Schwieger is averaging 14.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Beacons. Tyler Schmidt is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Tayshawn Comer is averaging 14 points and 3.8 assists for the Purple Aces. Cameron Haffner is averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Purple Aces: 3-7, averaging 59.8 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

