Valparaiso hosts Southern Illinois following Dibba’s 26-point game

Southern Illinois Salukis (9-12, 4-6 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (10-11, 3-7 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois visits Valparaiso after Ali Abdou Dibba scored 26 points in Southern Illinois’ 89-85 victory against the UIC Flames.

The Beacons are 8-4 on their home court. Valparaiso has a 5-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Salukis are 4-6 in conference games. Southern Illinois has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Valparaiso is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Southern Illinois allows to opponents. Southern Illinois averages 73.3 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 73.8 Valparaiso gives up.

The Beacons and Salukis match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Schmidt is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, while averaging 12.1 points and 1.6 steals. Cooper Schwieger is shooting 52.8% and averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games.

Dibba is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Salukis. Kennard Davis is averaging 14.0 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Salukis: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

