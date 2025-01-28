Valparaiso hosts Southern Illinois after Dibba’s 26-point showing

Southern Illinois Salukis (9-12, 4-6 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (10-11, 3-7 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Southern Illinois Salukis (9-12, 4-6 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (10-11, 3-7 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Salukis -1.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois plays Valparaiso after Ali Abdou Dibba scored 26 points in Southern Illinois’ 89-85 victory over the UIC Flames.

The Beacons have gone 8-4 at home. Valparaiso has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

The Salukis are 4-6 in MVC play. Southern Illinois is ninth in the MVC scoring 73.3 points per game and is shooting 45.5%.

Valparaiso’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Southern Illinois allows. Southern Illinois averages 73.3 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 73.8 Valparaiso gives up.

The Beacons and Salukis square off Tuesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: All Wright is averaging 11.4 points for the Beacons. Cooper Schwieger is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Kennard Davis averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Salukis, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Dibba is averaging 18.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and two steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Salukis: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.