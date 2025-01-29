Valparaiso faces Indiana State on 10-game road skid

Valparaiso Beacons (5-13, 2-6 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (3-16, 1-7 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Valparaiso Beacons (5-13, 2-6 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (3-16, 1-7 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso will look to break its 10-game road slide when the Beacons visit Indiana State.

The Sycamores are 1-5 on their home court. Indiana State has a 0-11 record against teams above .500.

The Beacons have gone 2-6 against MVC opponents. Valparaiso allows 69.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.9 points per game.

Indiana State averages 63.8 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 69.6 Valparaiso allows. Valparaiso averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.8 per game Indiana State gives up.

The Sycamores and Beacons match up Thursday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keslyn Secrist is scoring 12.7 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Sycamores. Bella Finnegan is averaging 14.4 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 37.0% over the past 10 games.

Leah Earnest is averaging 17.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Beacons. Nevaeh Jackson is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 1-9, averaging 66.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Beacons: 2-8, averaging 60.0 points, 24.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

