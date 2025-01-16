Valparaiso faces Illinois State, seeks to end 4-game slide

Illinois State Redbirds (9-7, 3-2 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (4-11, 1-4 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Illinois State Redbirds (9-7, 3-2 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (4-11, 1-4 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso aims to break its four-game skid when the Beacons play Illinois State.

The Beacons have gone 3-2 in home games. Valparaiso allows 70.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.7 points per game.

The Redbirds are 3-2 against conference opponents. Illinois State is third in the MVC with 15.6 assists per game led by Maya Wong averaging 4.1.

Valparaiso scores 64.0 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than the 68.9 Illinois State allows. Illinois State averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.4 per game Valparaiso allows.

The Beacons and Redbirds meet Friday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leah Earnest is scoring 17.5 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Beacons.

Shannon Dowell is scoring 16.1 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Redbirds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 3-7, averaging 63.3 points, 24.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 36.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.