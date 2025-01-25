Valparaiso faces Evansville, aims to halt 4-game slide

Evansville Purple Aces (6-14, 3-6 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (10-10, 3-6 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Evansville Purple Aces (6-14, 3-6 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (10-10, 3-6 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beacons -7; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso heads into the matchup against Evansville after losing four games in a row.

The Beacons have gone 8-3 at home. Valparaiso averages 77.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.8 points per game.

The Purple Aces have gone 3-6 against MVC opponents. Evansville gives up 70.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.7 points per game.

Valparaiso averages 77.4 points, 7.3 more per game than the 70.1 Evansville allows. Evansville averages 64.4 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 73.6 Valparaiso allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Schwieger is averaging 14.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Beacons. Tyler Schmidt is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Tayshawn Comer is averaging 14 points and 3.8 assists for the Purple Aces. Cameron Haffner is averaging 11.1 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Purple Aces: 3-7, averaging 59.8 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.