Valparaiso faces Drake following Earnest’s 21-point performance

Valparaiso Beacons (4-8, 1-1 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (8-5, 2-0 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso takes on Drake after Leah Earnest scored 21 points in Valparaiso’s 93-70 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Bulldogs are 4-1 in home games. Drake is 3-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.1 turnovers per game.

The Beacons have gone 1-1 against MVC opponents. Valparaiso has a 2-5 record against teams over .500.

Drake averages 78.2 points, 9.0 more per game than the 69.2 Valparaiso allows. Valparaiso averages 66.5 points per game, 2.1 fewer than the 68.6 Drake gives up to opponents.

The Bulldogs and Beacons face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Dinnebier is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Earnest is averaging 18.6 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Beacons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 36.3 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Beacons: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 26.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

