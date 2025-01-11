Valparaiso faces Belmont, looks to break 3-game slide

Valparaiso Beacons (4-10, 1-3 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (8-7, 3-1 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso…

Valparaiso Beacons (4-10, 1-3 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (8-7, 3-1 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso looks to end its three-game slide with a victory over Belmont.

The Bruins have gone 4-1 at home. Belmont scores 65.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The Beacons are 1-3 in conference play.

Belmont is shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Valparaiso allows to opponents. Valparaiso averages 64.8 points per game, 1.0 more than the 63.8 Belmont allows to opponents.

The Bruins and Beacons square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendal Cheesman averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc.

Nevaeh Jackson averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4, averaging 67.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Beacons: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 25.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

