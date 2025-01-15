Vaihola, Davis lead San Jose State over New Mexico, 71-70

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Robert Vaihola led San Jose State with 18 points and Latrell Davis hit the game-winning…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Robert Vaihola led San Jose State with 18 points and Latrell Davis hit the game-winning jump shot with 2.1 seconds remaining as the Spartans knocked off New Mexico 71-70 on Tuesday night.

Davis grabbed an offensive rebound and banked in the fade-away putback to cap the scoring.

Vaihola also had nine rebounds for the Spartans (9-10, 2-5 Mountain West Conference). Jermaine Washington scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc. Josh Uduje shot 5 for 13, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Nelly Junior Joseph led the Lobos (14-4, 6-1) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and six rebounds. New Mexico also got 17 points and five assists from Donovan Dent. Mustapha Amzil also had nine points. The Lobos broke a seven-game win streak with the loss.

Davis scored eight points in the first half and San Jose State went into the break trailing 35-31. Vaihola scored 12 second-half points. San Jose State outscored New Mexico by five points over the final half.

