Uzan and the No. 12 Houston Cougars visit conference foe Kansas State

Houston Cougars (11-3, 3-0 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (7-7, 1-2 Big 12)

New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -11.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coleman Hawkins and Kansas State host Milos Uzan and No. 12 Houston in Big 12 play.

The Wildcats are 5-1 in home games. Kansas State is 4-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

The Cougars have gone 3-0 against Big 12 opponents. Houston averages 9.3 turnovers per game and is 11-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Kansas State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Houston allows. Houston has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 43.6% shooting opponents of Kansas State have averaged.

The Wildcats and Cougars match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David N’Guessan is averaging 13.2 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Wildcats.

J’wan Roberts is averaging 8.8 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 75.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 73.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

