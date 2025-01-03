UTSA visits Tulane following Spears’ 22-point performance

UTSA Roadrunners (6-6) at Tulane Green Wave (7-7, 1-0 AAC) New Orleans; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTSA visits…

UTSA Roadrunners (6-6) at Tulane Green Wave (7-7, 1-0 AAC)

New Orleans; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA visits Tulane after Amir “Primo” Spears scored 22 points in UTSA’s 78-75 loss to the Army Black Knights.

The Green Wave are 6-2 on their home court. Tulane is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Roadrunners are 1-5 in road games. UTSA has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Tulane’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that UTSA allows. UTSA averages 13.3 more points per game (80.5) than Tulane allows (67.2).

The Green Wave and Roadrunners match up Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Banks is averaging 18.2 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Green Wave.

Damari Monsanto is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 11.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 79.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.