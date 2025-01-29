UTSA visits Florida Atlantic after Glenn’s 20-point game

UTSA Roadrunners (9-10, 3-4 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (10-10, 3-4 AAC) Boca Raton, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

UTSA Roadrunners (9-10, 3-4 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (10-10, 3-4 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -9; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic hosts UTSA after Kaleb Glenn scored 20 points in Florida Atlantic’s 77-64 loss to the North Texas Mean Green.

The Owls have gone 4-3 in home games. Florida Atlantic has a 3-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Roadrunners are 3-4 against AAC opponents. UTSA is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Florida Atlantic scores 79.9 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 78.6 UTSA allows. UTSA averages 79.3 points per game, 1.8 more than the 77.5 Florida Atlantic allows.

The Owls and Roadrunners meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Glenn is averaging 12.4 points for the Owls. KyKy Tandy is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Amir Spears is shooting 41.8% and averaging 21.1 points for the Roadrunners. Damari Monsanto is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 82.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.