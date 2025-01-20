UTSA visits Coleman and UAB

UTSA Roadrunners (8-9, 2-3 AAC) at UAB Blazers (11-7, 4-1 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAB…

UTSA Roadrunners (8-9, 2-3 AAC) at UAB Blazers (11-7, 4-1 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts UTSA after Christian Coleman scored 21 points in UAB’s 92-83 victory against the South Florida Bulls.

The Blazers have gone 8-3 in home games. UAB leads the AAC averaging 85.0 points and is shooting 47.4%.

The Roadrunners are 2-3 against AAC opponents. UTSA has a 3-6 record against opponents over .500.

UAB is shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 47.2% UTSA allows to opponents. UTSA has shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points less than the 43.2% shooting opponents of UAB have averaged.

The Blazers and Roadrunners face off Tuesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyren Moore averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc.

Amir Spears is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Roadrunners.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 7-3, averaging 85.2 points, 37.2 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 80.2 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.