UTSA takes home win streak into matchup with Tulsa

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-9, 0-2 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (6-7, 0-1 AAC)

San Antonio; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -5.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Roadrunners play Tulsa.

The Roadrunners are 4-1 on their home court. UTSA has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Hurricane are 0-2 in conference play. Tulsa is 0-1 in one-possession games.

UTSA averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Tulsa gives up. Tulsa averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than UTSA allows.

The Roadrunners and Golden Hurricane square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonnivius Smith is averaging 6.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Roadrunners.

Keaston Willis is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 79.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

