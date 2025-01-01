UTSA Roadrunners play the UAB Blazers on 3-game win streak

UAB Blazers (9-4, 0-1 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (10-2, 1-0 AAC) San Antonio; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTSA…

UAB Blazers (9-4, 0-1 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (10-2, 1-0 AAC)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA will attempt to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory against UAB.

The Roadrunners are 4-0 in home games. UTSA ranks seventh in the AAC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jordyn Jenkins averaging 4.7.

The Blazers are 0-1 against AAC opponents. UAB is seventh in the AAC with 34.4 rebounds per game led by Jade Weathersby averaging 9.3.

UTSA’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game UAB allows. UAB averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game UTSA gives up.

The Roadrunners and Blazers match up Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nina De Leon Negron is averaging 9.6 points, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Roadrunners.

Weathersby is averaging 9.2 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Blazers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 9-1, averaging 69.4 points, 38.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.3 points per game.

Blazers: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

