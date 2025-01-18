UTSA Roadrunners play the UAB Blazers, aim for 9th straight win

UTSA Roadrunners (15-2, 6-0 AAC) at UAB Blazers (12-6, 3-3 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTSA…

UTSA Roadrunners (15-2, 6-0 AAC) at UAB Blazers (12-6, 3-3 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA is looking to build upon its eight-game win streak with a victory over UAB.

The Blazers have gone 6-2 at home. UAB averages 14.8 assists per game to lead the AAC, paced by Journey Armstead with 4.7.

The Roadrunners are 6-0 in AAC play. UTSA is sixth in the AAC scoring 67.8 points per game and is shooting 42.4%.

UAB averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 5.6 per game UTSA allows. UTSA averages 67.8 points per game, 2.5 more than the 65.3 UAB allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jade Weathersby is averaging 8.5 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Blazers.

Nina De Leon Negron is averaging 9.8 points, five assists and 1.7 steals for the Roadrunners.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Roadrunners: 9-1, averaging 67.9 points, 39.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points.

