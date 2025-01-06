UTSA puts home win streak on the line against Tulsa

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-9, 0-2 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (6-7, 0-1 AAC) San Antonio; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-9, 0-2 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (6-7, 0-1 AAC)

San Antonio; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA hosts Tulsa trying to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Roadrunners have gone 4-1 in home games. UTSA has a 1-5 record against opponents above .500.

The Golden Hurricane are 0-2 in AAC play. Tulsa ranks sixth in the AAC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Ian Smikle averaging 2.3.

UTSA averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Tulsa allows. Tulsa averages 74.7 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 78.5 UTSA allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonnivius Smith is averaging 6.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Roadrunners.

Keaston Willis is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 79.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

