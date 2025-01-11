UTSA plays Wichita State following Jenkins’ 21-point outing

Wichita State Shockers (7-10, 1-3 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (13-2, 4-0 AAC) San Antonio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wichita State Shockers (7-10, 1-3 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (13-2, 4-0 AAC)

San Antonio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA hosts Wichita State after Jordyn Jenkins scored 21 points in UTSA’s 67-58 win against the Rice Owls.

The Roadrunners are 6-0 on their home court. UTSA has a 10-1 record against opponents over .500.

The Shockers are 1-3 against AAC opponents. Wichita State is fifth in the AAC with 35.6 rebounds per game led by Bre’yon White averaging 5.9.

UTSA is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 41.9% Wichita State allows to opponents. Wichita State has shot at a 40.3% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 36.3% shooting opponents of UTSA have averaged.

The Roadrunners and Shockers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nina De Leon Negron is averaging 9.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Roadrunners.

Taylor Jameson is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, while averaging 9.7 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 9-1, averaging 67.3 points, 38.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.3 points per game.

Shockers: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 37.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

