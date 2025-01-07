UTSA plays Rice after Jenkins’ 30-point game

Rice Owls (8-6, 1-1 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (12-2, 3-0 AAC) San Antonio; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTSA…

Rice Owls (8-6, 1-1 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (12-2, 3-0 AAC)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA hosts Rice after Jordyn Jenkins scored 30 points in UTSA’s 60-53 victory against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Roadrunners have gone 5-0 in home games.

The Owls are 1-1 in conference games. Rice ranks seventh in the AAC shooting 30.7% from 3-point range.

UTSA makes 42.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Rice has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Rice scores 12.6 more points per game (67.3) than UTSA gives up (54.7).

The Roadrunners and Owls match up Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenkins is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Roadrunners.

Dominique Ennis is shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 11.6 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 9-1, averaging 66.8 points, 39.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.8 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

