UTSA hosts Wright and North Texas

North Texas Mean Green (12-4, 3-1 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (8-8, 2-2 AAC)

San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas visits UTSA after Atin Wright scored 22 points in North Texas’ 69-60 victory over the East Carolina Pirates.

The Roadrunners have gone 5-2 at home. UTSA scores 80.3 points and has outscored opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Mean Green are 3-1 against conference opponents. North Texas scores 69.2 points while outscoring opponents by 10.4 points per game.

UTSA averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 6.4 per game North Texas allows. North Texas averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game UTSA allows.

The Roadrunners and Mean Green square off Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonnivius Smith is averaging 7.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Roadrunners.

Wright averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 81.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Mean Green: 7-3, averaging 70.1 points, 27.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

