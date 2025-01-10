UTSA hosts Wichita State following Jenkins’ 21-point game

Wichita State Shockers (7-10, 1-3 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (13-2, 4-0 AAC) San Antonio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wichita State Shockers (7-10, 1-3 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (13-2, 4-0 AAC)

San Antonio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA faces Wichita State after Jordyn Jenkins scored 21 points in UTSA’s 67-58 victory over the Rice Owls.

The Roadrunners have gone 6-0 at home. UTSA leads the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 54.9 points while holding opponents to 36.3% shooting.

The Shockers are 1-3 in conference play. Wichita State ranks fifth in the AAC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Bre’yon White averaging 4.1.

UTSA’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Wichita State gives up. Wichita State averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than UTSA gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenkins is averaging 19.6 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Roadrunners.

Taylor Jameson is averaging 9.7 points for the Shockers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 9-1, averaging 67.3 points, 38.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.3 points per game.

Shockers: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 37.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.