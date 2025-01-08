UTSA hosts Rice following Jenkins’ 30-point game

Rice Owls (8-6, 1-1 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (12-2, 3-0 AAC) San Antonio; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTSA…

Rice Owls (8-6, 1-1 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (12-2, 3-0 AAC)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA hosts Rice after Jordyn Jenkins scored 30 points in UTSA’s 60-53 victory over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Roadrunners have gone 5-0 at home. UTSA is second in the AAC in rebounding averaging 37.4 rebounds. Jenkins leads the Roadrunners with 6.8 boards.

The Owls are 1-1 in AAC play. Rice is 4-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.8 turnovers per game.

UTSA averages 67.6 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 64.7 Rice gives up. Rice has shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points greater than the 36.1% shooting opponents of UTSA have averaged.

The Roadrunners and Owls square off Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nina De Leon Negron is averaging 8.9 points, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Roadrunners.

Dominique Ennis is averaging 11.6 points for the Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 9-1, averaging 66.8 points, 39.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.8 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.