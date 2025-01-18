UTSA hosts North Texas following Spears’ 26-point game

North Texas Mean Green (12-4, 3-1 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (8-8, 2-2 AAC) San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM…

North Texas Mean Green (12-4, 3-1 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (8-8, 2-2 AAC)

San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -9.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA hosts North Texas after Amir Spears scored 26 points in UTSA’s 90-84 win against the Rice Owls.

The Roadrunners are 5-2 in home games. UTSA has a 3-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Mean Green are 3-1 in conference play. North Texas scores 69.2 points while outscoring opponents by 10.4 points per game.

UTSA averages 80.3 points, 21.5 more per game than the 58.8 North Texas allows. North Texas’ 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than UTSA has allowed to its opponents (47.1%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spears is averaging 21.7 points, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Roadrunners.

Atin Wright is scoring 13.6 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Mean Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 81.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Mean Green: 7-3, averaging 70.1 points, 27.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.