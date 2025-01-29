UTEP visits Western Kentucky after McHenry’s 20-point game

UTEP Miners (15-5, 5-2 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (12-8, 3-4 CUSA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UTEP Miners (15-5, 5-2 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (12-8, 3-4 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky hosts UTEP after Don McHenry scored 20 points in Western Kentucky’s 75-66 win over the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Hilltoppers have gone 9-2 in home games. Western Kentucky is 4-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

The Miners are 5-2 in CUSA play. UTEP ranks second in the CUSA shooting 38.2% from 3-point range.

Western Kentucky is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 43.6% UTEP allows to opponents. UTEP averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Western Kentucky gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McHenry is averaging 17.2 points and 1.8 steals for the Hilltoppers. Julius Thedford is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Otis Frazier III is averaging 14.6 points and 2.4 steals for the Miners. Ahamad Bynum is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Miners: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.