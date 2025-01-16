UTEP visits Liberty after Peter’s 33-point game

UTEP Miners (12-4, 2-1 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (14-3, 2-2 CUSA) Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UTEP Miners (12-4, 2-1 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (14-3, 2-2 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -9.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty takes on UTEP after Taelon Peter scored 33 points in Liberty’s 79-74 loss to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Flames have gone 7-1 in home games. Liberty averages 17.3 assists per game to lead the CUSA, paced by Zach Cleveland with 5.0.

The Miners are 2-1 in CUSA play. UTEP has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Liberty makes 49.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than UTEP has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). UTEP has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points above the 39.5% shooting opponents of Liberty have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaden Metheny is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 13.6 points.

Otis Frazier III is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Miners.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 8-2, averaging 82.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Miners: 8-2, averaging 72.2 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

