UTEP visits Jacksonville State after Tensaie’s 20-point outing

UTEP Miners (9-7, 2-3 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-9, 1-4 CUSA) Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UTEP Miners (9-7, 2-3 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-9, 1-4 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP visits Jacksonville State after Ivane Tensaie scored 20 points in UTEP’s 70-68 victory against the Florida International Panthers.

The Gamecocks have gone 6-3 at home. Jacksonville State is second in the CUSA at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 58.3 points while holding opponents to 37.6% shooting.

The Miners have gone 2-3 against CUSA opponents. UTEP is 4-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Jacksonville State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.4 per game UTEP allows. UTEP has shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points above the 37.6% shooting opponents of Jacksonville State have averaged.

The Gamecocks and Miners square off Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Samiya Steele is averaging 5.8 points for the Gamecocks. Bre’anna Rhodes is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

Tensaie averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Ndack Mbengue is shooting 59.3% and averaging 9.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 54.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Miners: 5-5, averaging 60.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

