UTEP travels to New Mexico State for conference showdown

UTEP Miners (8-5, 1-1 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (8-7, 1-1 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP plays New Mexico State in CUSA action Saturday.

The Aggies are 4-1 in home games. New Mexico State is seventh in the CUSA with 12.4 assists per game led by Fanta Gassama averaging 2.9.

The Miners are 1-1 against CUSA opponents. UTEP is second in the CUSA with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Ndack Mbengue averaging 5.2.

New Mexico State scores 65.3 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 61.6 UTEP gives up. UTEP averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than New Mexico State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Molly Kaiser is scoring 20.4 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Aggies.

Ivane Tensaie is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, while averaging 13.5 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 64.8 points, 25.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Miners: 6-4, averaging 63.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

