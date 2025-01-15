Utah visits TCU following Reynolds’ 21-point game

Utah Utes (9-6, 1-3 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (9-6, 2-2 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m.…

Utah Utes (9-6, 1-3 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (9-6, 2-2 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -4.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: TCU hosts Utah after Noah Reynolds scored 21 points in TCU’s 71-67 win against the BYU Cougars.

The Horned Frogs are 9-0 on their home court. TCU is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Utes are 1-3 against conference opponents. Utah averages 81.1 points and has outscored opponents by 10.9 points per game.

TCU’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Utah gives up. Utah averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game TCU gives up.

The Horned Frogs and Utes match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Wenzel averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc.

Gabe Madsen is averaging 16.2 points for the Utes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 67.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Utes: 5-5, averaging 76.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.