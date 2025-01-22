Utah visits No. 7 Houston following Roberts’ 21-point outing

Utah Utes (11-6, 3-3 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (14-3, 6-0 Big 12) Houston; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Utah Utes (11-6, 3-3 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (14-3, 6-0 Big 12)

Houston; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -19.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Houston hosts Utah after J’wan Roberts scored 21 points in Houston’s 69-68 victory over the UCF Knights.

The Cougars have gone 10-0 in home games. Houston is 14-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Utes are 3-3 in conference games. Utah ranks seventh in the Big 12 shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

Houston’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Utah gives up. Utah averages 25.2 more points per game (80.2) than Houston allows (55.0).

The Cougars and Utes face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Cryer is scoring 13.8 points per game with 1.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Cougars. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 13.3 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 48.2% over the last 10 games.

Miro Little is averaging 6.4 points and 4.1 assists for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 10.9 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 28.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 10-0, averaging 74.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.0 points per game.

Utes: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.