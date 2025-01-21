Utah visits No. 7 Houston following Roberts’ 21-point game

Utah Utes (11-6, 3-3 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (14-3, 6-0 Big 12) Houston; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Utah Utes (11-6, 3-3 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (14-3, 6-0 Big 12)

Houston; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -17.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Houston hosts Utah after J’wan Roberts scored 21 points in Houston’s 69-68 win against the UCF Knights.

The Cougars have gone 10-0 in home games. Houston is 14-3 against opponents over .500.

The Utes are 3-3 in conference matchups. Utah is fifth in the Big 12 scoring 80.2 points per game and is shooting 46.8%.

Houston’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Utah allows. Utah has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 11.2 percentage points greater than the 35.6% shooting opponents of Houston have averaged.

The Cougars and Utes square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Cryer averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc.

Gabe Madsen averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 10-0, averaging 74.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.0 points per game.

Utes: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.